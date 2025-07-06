Open Extended Reactions

Cameron Norrie outlasted Nicolas Jarry to seal his place in the quarterfinal. Getty

Briton Cameron Norrie came through a severe mental and physical examination from big-serving Chilean Nicolas Jarry to beat him 6-3 7-6(4) 6-7(7) 6-7(5) 6-3 in a classic match under the roof on Court One to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Sunday.

Norrie, the world 61, a semifinalist in 2022 and now the last home player left in the tournament, scrambled brilliantly to snatch the first set with what proved to be the only break of the first four.

He took the second on a tiebreak and had match point in the third-set tiebreak, only for towering Chilean world number 143 Jarry to save it and force a fourth set, which he sealed with an ace.

Jarry, who came through qualifying, banged down 46 aces to take his tournament-leading tally to 111, but Norrie returned superbly to break early in the decider, save three break points in the next game and close out victory after four and a half hours.