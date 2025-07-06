Open Extended Reactions

No. 13 seed Amanda Anisimova, one of two American women remaining in the Wimbledon draw, defeated No. 30 Linda Noskova in three sets Sunday night to reach her second quarterfinal at the All England Club.

Anisimova trailed 3-1 in the deciding set, but -- with her support team telling her to "keep on believing" -- won five of the last six games to close out Noskova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in the last match of the day.

Anisimova, 23, also was a Wimbledon quarterfinalist in 2022. Her best Slam showing was making the 2019 French Open semifinals at age 17.

This is the third major of Anisimova's career where she has won multiple three-setters, with the others coming in 2022 at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. She also needed three sets to get past Dalma Galfi in this year's third round.

Tenth-seeded Emma Navarro is the other American woman still in contention at this year's tournament; she plays her round-of-16 match Monday against No. 7 Mirra Andreeva.

Anisimova's opponent Tuesday will be Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who overcame a missed call late in the first set -- when the electronic system accidentally was off -- to return to the grass-court major's quarterfinals for the first time in nine years.

ESPN Research, The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.