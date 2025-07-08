Amanda Anisimova gets emotional after a hard-fought straight-sets victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to reach the Wimbledon semifinals for the second time. (0:35)

Open Extended Reactions

American Amanda Anisimova brought her nephew, Jackson, onto the grass at Wimbledon's No. 1 Court to help celebrate reaching her first Grand Slam semifinal in six years after saving five set points in a "super stressful" tiebreaker and finally converting her fourth match point Tuesday for a 6-1, 7-6 (9) victory over Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Anisimova first got to the final four at a major tournament at the 2019 French Open at age 17. In 2023, she took a break from the tour, saying she had been "struggling with my mental health and burnout " for nearly a year.

Now 23, Anisimova is the youngest American Wimbledon semifinalist since Serena Williams (22) in 2004.

Seeded 13th at the All England Club, Anisimova is guaranteed to make her debut in the top 10 after the tournament -- 12 months after losing in qualifying and not getting into the main bracket.

"I mean, its been an extraordinary year for me. So many highs. It's just been such a ride, and I've been enjoying every step of the way," said Anisimova, who takes on No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday for a berth in the final. "Even times like today, when you're not sure you're going to cross the finish line, I keep reminding myself to enjoy the moment."

She built a huge early lead, dominating the first set and going up 5-2 in the second. Anisimova then held her first two match points at 5-4, but didn't cash in.

"She started to play some unreal tennis," Anisimova said, "and I just kept fighting."

In the tiebreaker, she fell behind 6-3 against Pavlyuchenkova, the 2021 French Open runner-up ranked 50th.

Anisimova, who compiled a 26-9 advantage in winners, would not allow her opponent to force a third set, using her terrific backhand to repeatedly end points or force mistakes from Pavlyuchenkova.

A third match point arrived at 9-8 in the tiebreaker, but Anisimova sent a forehand return wide and let out a yell.

Anisimova Since Mental Health Break Event Ranking Entering '24 Aus Open No. 442 Entering '24 Wimbledon No. 189 After '24 Toronto Final No. 49 Start of '25 season No. 36 After '25 Doha title No. 18* Currently No. 12 *First time cracking WTA's Top 20 -- ESPN Research

When she closed the match with a 109 mph serve that drew a netted return, Anisimova fell face down on the court, before rising with a smile as wide as can be. After Pavlyuchenkova walked around the net for an embrace, Anisimova covered her face with her hands, then wrapped both arms around her chest for a self-hug.

Soon, she was headed over to the stands to pick up Jackson, who arrived in England on Tuesday morning with his mother, who is Anisimova's sister, and father. Jackson turns 4 on Thursday.

"I'm just super grateful that they flew in and got to experience this with me," Anisimova said. "It doesn't happen often, so it's just super special."

Anisimova has won 11 of her past 13 matches since she started her grass-court campaign, including reaching her first WTA grass-court final at Queen's Club before losing to Tatjana Maria.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.