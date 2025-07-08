Open Extended Reactions

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz reached the Wimbledon semifinals by beating unseeded Cam Norrie, the last British player in either singles bracket, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday.

Alcaraz extended his career-best winning streak to 23 matches -- the longest tour-level win streak by any man age 22 or younger since Juan Martin del Potro won 23 straight matches in 2008 from Stuttgart to the US Open as a 19-year-old.

The second-seeded Alcaraz became just the second Spanish player in history to reach the men's singles semifinals at Wimbledon on three occasions -- the other was Rafael Nadal.

Alcaraz, making his fifth main draw appearance, improved to 23-2 at Wimbledon; among men to debut in the Open era, only Bjorn Borg has more match wins in his first five appearances at the All England Club.

After Norrie held serve to open the match on Centre Court, Alcaraz took control by rattling off the next five games against the left-hander.

He blazed through the opening set in 28 minutes, many of the Centre Court seats still empty as fans sought refreshment after watching Aryna Sabalenka's 2-hour-and-54-minute quarterfinal victory.

Ordering Up A Double-Double? Carlos Alcaraz is two matches away from completing the French Open-Wimbledon double for the second straight year. In the Open era (since 1968), there have been two players -- male or female -- to win the French Open and Wimbledon in consecutive years: • Bjorn Borg (3 straight from 1978-80)

• Steffi Graf (2 straight in 1995 & 1996) -- ESPN Research

Alcaraz never let Norrie into the match -- facing only five break points and saving all of them. He compiled 39 winners and 13 aces to go with 26 unforced errors.

"To be able to play another semifinal here at Wimbledon is super special," Alcaraz said in an on-court interview after finishing off the quarterfinal match in 1 hour, 39 minutes.

Alcaraz won 89% of his first-serve points against Norrie, the highest mark in any major match of his young career.

He will face No. 5 American Taylor Fritz for a spot in the final.

Alcaraz is looking to become the fourth man ever to win the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year multiple times. He would join Borg (3 times: 1978-80), Rod Laver (1962, 1969) and Nadal (2008, 2010).

ESPN Research, The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.