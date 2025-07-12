Open Extended Reactions

Iga Swiatek needed just 57 minutes to earn her first Wimbledon title and sixth major championship, overwhelming American Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 on Saturday in the first women's final at the tournament in 114 years in which one player failed to claim a single game.

Swiatek, a 24-year-old from Poland, improved to 6-0 in major finals, adding Wimbledon -- the first title of her professional career at any grass-court tournament -- to her collection of four French Open trophies and one US Open. She becomes the eighth women's player all time -- and only active one -- to win a major title on all three surfaces.

She won 55 of Saturday's 79 points despite needing to produce merely 10 winners. Anisimova was shaky from the start and made 28 unforced errors.

The previous 6-0, 6-0 Wimbledon women's final was all the way back in 1911, when Dorothea Lambert Chambers defeated Dora Boothby. The only other time there was a double bagel in a women's major final was 1988, when Steffi Graf was a 6-0, 6-0 winner against Natasha Zvereva at the French Open.

"Honestly, I didn't even dream (of this), because for me, it was just, like, way too far, you know?" Swiatek said during the on-court ceremony as Kate, the Princess of Wales, presented the trophies. "I feel like I'm already an experienced player after winning the Slams before, but I never really expected this one."

Swiatek's victory on a sunny, breezy afternoon at Centre Court was her 100th at a major, coming in her 120th career Grand Slam match. She's the fastest woman to 100 major match wins since Serena Williams, who reached the mark in 116 matches at the 2004 US Open.

And it ended a long-for-her drought: Swiatek last won a title anywhere more than a year ago, at Roland-Garros in June 2024.

Swiatek is the eighth consecutive first-time women's champion at Wimbledon, but this stands out because of just how stunningly dominant it was.

Anisimova won her first-round match less than two weeks ago by a 6-0, 6-0 score and eliminated No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals on Thursday, but she never looked like she was the same player this time.

"No matter what happened today," Swiatek told Anisimova, "you should be proud of the work you're doing."

When it was over, while Swiatek climbed into the stands to celebrate with her team, Anisimova sat on the sideline in tears.

"You're such an incredible player. It obviously showed today," Anisimova told Swiatek during the ceremony. "You've been such an inspiration to me. Just an unbelievable athlete."

Swiatek was a junior champion at the All England Club in 2018 but had never been past the quarterfinals in the main draw. Her only other final on grass came when she was the runner-up at a tune-up event in Germany right before Wimbledon began.

"I was really competing throughout the whole two weeks ... I just trusted the process and things my coach wanted me to do on grass," Swiatek told ESPN. "I think I was serving great and leaned on that."

(8) Swiatek def. (13) Anisimova: 6-0, 6-0 • Third 6-0, 6-0 double bagel in a women's major final in tennis history (1988 French Open: Steffi Graf def. Natasha Zvereva | 1911 Wimbledon: Dorothea Lambert Chambers def. Dora Boothby)

• Swiatek 6-0 in major finals; ties Monica Seles for the longest major final win streak to start a career by any woman in the Open era (since 1968); tied for second longest of any player behind Roger Federer (7-0)

• 100th major match win for Swiatek in 120 matches; fastest woman to reach 100 major match wins since Serena Williams (116 matches)

• Second player in Open era to win their 100th major match in a final, joining Andy Murray (2012 US Open)

• Eighth woman in tennis history to win a major on all three surfaces (clay, grass, hard), joining Ash Barty, Maria Sharapova, Serena Williams, Steffi Graf, Hana Mandlikova, Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert

• At 24 years old, Swiatek is the second woman since 1995 to win 6 majors before turning 25, joining Serena Williams (7)

• Swiatek has won 32 6-0 bagel sets in majors, third most among active women after Victoria Azarenka (40) and Caroline Wozniacki (35)

• 9th different Wimbledon women's singles champion in a row; longest such streak in tournament history -- ESPN Research

Swiatek spent most of 2022, 2023 and 2024 at No. 1 in the WTA rankings but was seeded No. 8 at the All England Club after going more than a year -- 15 straight WTA main draw events -- without claiming a title, the second-longest drought of her career. She served a one-month doping ban last year after failing an out-of-competition drug test; an investigation determined she was inadvertently exposed to a contaminated medical product used for trouble sleeping and jet lag.

Anisimova, who was born in New Jersey and grew up in Florida, was a semifinalist at age 17 at the 2019 French Open. Her father died soon after that. On Saturday, Anisimova's mother flew to England, a rare instance of her attending one of her daughter's matches.

"My mom is the most selfless person I know, and she's done everything to get me to this point in my life," Anisimova said through tears, then spoke to her mother directly, saying: "Thank you for being here and breaking the superstition of flying in."

And then, with a chuckle, Anisimova added: "It's definitely not why I lost today."

She took a mental health break away from the tour a little more than two years ago. A year ago, she tried to qualify for Wimbledon, because her ranking of 189th was too low to get into the field automatically, but lost in the preliminary event.

Now she'll break into the top 10 in the rankings for the first time.

"It's been an incredible fortnight for me. Even though I ran out of gas a bit today, and I wish that I could put on a better performance for all of you," Anisimova told the crowd, "you guys have still been there for me and lifted me up today."

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.