WIMBLEDON, England -- Mia Pohankova of Slovakia won the Wimbledon juniors title on Saturday by beating sixth-seeded Julieta Pareja of the United States 6-3, 6-1.

The 16-year-old Pohankova broke her opponent six times on No. 1 Court to secure her first junior Grand Slam title.

She is the second Slovakian in a row to win the title after Renata Jamrichova last year.

"It's (an) incredible moment because Renata won last year and two Slovak girls won two (consecutive) years," Pohankova said. "Unbelievable for Slovakian tennis."

In the boys' final on Sunday, sixth-seeded Ivan Ivanov of Bulgaria will take on American qualifier Ronit Karki.