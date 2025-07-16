MONTREAL -- Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka has withdrawn from the National Bank Open, opting for additional rest before beginning preparations for her US Open title defense.

"I'm looking forward to kicking off the North American hard-court swing, but to give myself the best chance for success this season, I've decided it's in my best interest to skip Montreal," Sabalenka said Wednesday in a statement provided by the tournament.

Sabalenka made it to the semifinals at Wimbledon, where she lost to Amanda Anisimova.

The National Bank Open begins July 27. Sabalenka could instead return for the Cincinnati Open in early August, with the first round of the US Open set to begin on Aug. 24. Sabalenka won that title for the first time in 2024.

The tournament also announced that 10th-ranked Paula Badosa had withdrawn because of an injury. Caty McNally and Moyuka Uchijima replaced Sabalenka and Badosa in the main draw.