TORONTO -- Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Toronto Masters tournament Monday, a day after Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper withdrew from the hard-court event that begins next week.
Alcaraz said Toronto "comes just too soon for me as I recover after Wimbledon," where he was the runner-up to Sinner on July 13, coming up just short of a third consecutive title at the All England Club.
Alcaraz owns five Grand Slam titles, one more than Sinner.
Sinner is ranked No. 1, Alcaraz is No. 2, Draper is No. 5 and 24-time major champion Djokovic is No. 6.