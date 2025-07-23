Venus Williams' run in doubles with partner Hailey Baptiste at the DC Open ended in the second round Wednesday with a 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 loss in a champion's tiebreaker to second-seeded Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai.

The 45-year-old Williams is competing at her first tournament in more than a year -- and first in doubles since 2022 -- and she and Baptiste won their first-round match on Monday.

Williams will play her second-round singles match Thursday against Magdalena Frech.

On Tuesday, Williams became the second-oldest woman to win a tour-level singles match, beating Peyton Stearns -- who is 23 -- in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

On the heels of that victory -- her first in nearly two years -- Williams was awarded a wild-card entry on Wednesday for next month's Cincinnati Open.

In other DC Open women's singles play Wednesday, unseeded Anna Kalinskaya eliminated No. 8 seed Magda Linette 6-4, 6-0.

