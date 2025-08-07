Open Extended Reactions

Emma Raducanu has hired Rafael Nadal's former coach Francis Roig. Robert Prange/Getty Images

Emma Raducanu has said she is "very excited" to be working with Rafael Nadal's former coach Francis Roig.

The 22-year-old has worked with British coach Mark Petchey on an informal basis since March and has now added Roig to her team.

The Spanish coach worked alongside the 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal and with Nadal's uncle Toni for the majority of his career.

Speaking about teaming up with Roig, Raducanu told Sky Sports: "It's going really well, it's my second day here with him here, but I did a few days in London before I came out here.

"He's obviously got a bank of experience and I'm very excited to continue working with him and to have him on my side."

Roig joins Raducanu's coaching set-up as she continues preparations for the US Open, the tournament she won in 2021.

Recently, the Brit followed a third-round exit to Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon with a semifinal showing at the Citi Open, where she was eventually beaten by Anna Kalinskaya.

Up next for Raducanu is the Cincinnati Open, where she received a bye in the first round and will face either fellow Brit Katie Boulter or Olga Danilovic.

The US Open begins later in August and Raducanu revealed that she is working with Roig on certain areas to work on.

"I'm working on the quality of my shots to be better. I think against the very top that's what it needs, it needs to improve," she said.

"So I'm hoping that with time -- I'm pretty patient, I'm going to try and be pretty patient -- that it'll improve."