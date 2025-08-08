Open Extended Reactions

TORONTO -- Ben Shelton won the National Bank Open on Thursday night for the third and biggest title of his young career Thursday night, rallying to beat 11th-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Shelton is the first American man to win the Canada Masters 1000 title since Andy Roddick in 2003 in Montreal, according to ESPN Research.

Shelton, seeded fourth in the hard-court event, had 16 aces in the final. The 22-year-old is the youngest American to win any Masters 1000 title since since Roddick won Miami in 2004 when he was age 21.

Shelton, who also won on hard courts in Tokyo in 2023 and on clay in Houston last year, will move to a career-high sixth in the world. He outlasted Khachanov a night after topping second-seeded Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3 in an all-American semifinal match.

The 29-year-old Khachanov has seven career victories -- all on hard courts. In the semifinals, he survived a match point in another third-set tiebreaker against top-seeded Alexander Zverev.

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner -- the 2023 winner in Toronto -- and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz skipped the expanded event as they prepare the U.S. Open.

Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool won the all-English doubles final, saving four match points in a 6-3, 6-7 (5), 13-11 victory over Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski. The second-seeded Wimbledon champions have won 19 straight matches.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.