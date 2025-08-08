Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Former top-10 player Paula Badosa pulled out of the US Open on Friday after dealing with a back injury that has sidelined her since a first-round loss at Wimbledon on June 30.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced Badosa's withdrawal and said Jil Teichmann would replace her in the field. Alizé Cornet, who retired from tennis in 2024 but returned to action this year, is the next woman in line to get a berth in the draw at Flushing Meadows if someone else pulls out.

Play is scheduled to begin Aug. 24 in the singles brackets at the year's final Grand Slam tournament.

Badosa, a 27-year-old from Spain, reached a career-best ranking of No. 2 in 2022 and is currently No. 12.

She reached the semifinals at the Australian Open in January. Her best showing at the US Open was a run to the quarterfinals last year.