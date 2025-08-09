Open Extended Reactions

Emma Raducanu is through to the third round of the Cincinnati Open after a straight-sets win over Olga Danilovic.

The British number one marked her first match since Rafael Nadal's former coach Francis Roig joined her team with a confident 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Roig may not have been overly impressed when Raducanu was broken to love in the first game, but the 2021 US Open champion responded well.

- Raducanu 'very excited' about ex-Nadal coach hire

- WTA clears Rybakina's coach to return from ban

- Montreal finalists Mboko, Osaka pull out of Cincy

After four breaks of serve between the pair in the opening six games, Raducanu came from 30-0 down to grab another for 5-3.

She had won seven points in a row to bring up three set points and took the first with an ace.

In the second, Raducanu gave her Serbian opponent nothing for free, drawing out errors and eventually earning a break for 3-2.

Emma Raducanu reacts during her straight-sets win over Olga Danilovic in the second round of the Cincinnati Open. Robert Prange/Getty Images

She did not drop another game, wrapping up a fine victory in an hour and 20 minutes.

The 22-year-old could face world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the third round in a repeat of her narrow Wimbledon defeat last month.

Earlier, Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek eased through with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Anastasia Potapova.

Australian Open champion Madison Keys saved two match points before beating Eva Lys 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

In the ATP draw Jannik Sinner, playing his first match since claiming a maiden Wimbledon title, dismantled Daniel Elahi Galan 6-1, 6-1.