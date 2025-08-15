Open Extended Reactions

Jannik Sinner extended his winning run on hard courts to 25 matches Thursday with a ruthless dismissal of Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Cincinnati Open quarterfinals.

Playing in his first tournament since winning his fourth grand slam title at Wimbledon, Sinner, the top-ranked player in the world and the defending champion, powered to a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Auger-Aliassime.

Auger-Aliassime had won both his previous matches against Sinner but offered little resistance Thursday, with Sinner beginning and ending the contest with runs of six games in a row.

Sinner has not been beaten on his favorite surface since a loss to Carlos Alcaraz in Beijing in early October last year.

In other men's quarterfinals matches, seventh-seeded Holger Rune was eliminated by Terence Atmane 6-2, 6-3. No. 5 Ben Shelton cruised to a 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 22 Jiri Lehecka in a fourth-round match.

In the women's fourth round, second seed Coco Gauff topped Italy's Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 6-4 and will next face seventh seed Jasmine Paolini, who eased to a 6-1, 6-2 victory over former Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Press Association contributed to this report.