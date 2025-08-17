Open Extended Reactions

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will clash in Sunday's Cincinnati Open final after the world's top two players won their respective semifinals Saturday.

World No. 1 Sinner and second-ranked Alcaraz will meet in a repeat of the French Open and Wimbledon finals earlier this summer.

Sinner celebrated his 24th birthday by halting French wild card Terence Atmane's surprise run to the last four in a 7-6 (4), 6-2 win.

World No. 136 Atmane -- who had never been inside the top 100 but will now climb to 69 -- went toe-to-toe with Sinner in a tight opening set, but the defending champion found an extra gear in the tie-break and cruised to victory in the second.

It was Sinner's 26th successive hard-court win and his 12th in a row on all surfaces.

Alcaraz brushed off Alexander Zverev in straight sets, beating the German 6-4, 6-3.

In doubles, British pair Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool saw their 22-match winning streak come to an end in the semifinals.

The Wimbledon champions had won their last four events but lost to Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2).