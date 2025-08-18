Open Extended Reactions

Former British No. 1 Kyle Edmund has announced his retirement from tennis at the age of 30.

Edmund won two ATP titles and became only the second British man after Sir Andy Murray to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2018.

He was part of the Great Britain team that won the Davis Cup for the first time in 79 years, and also represented his country at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Unfortunately Edmund's ascent into the world's top 50 corresponded with a knee injury that required three operations and kept him off the tour for almost two years.

In a statement issued by the Lawn Tennis Association, Edmund said: "The last five years have taken a toll with three surgeries and other injuries [and] my body is telling me it's finally reached the end point.

"Looking back I can say I tried my absolute best in my career and my hardest to get back to where I was. There are no regrets whatsoever."

Edmund, who memorably beat Novak Djokovic at the ATP Masters in 2018, made progress in his latest comeback attempt but decided last month's Nottingham Challenger final defeat to Jack Pinnington Jones would be his last match.

He added on social media: "Of course to beat Novak, probably the greatest player of all time, was a great feeling and probably the biggest scalp of my career.

"I spent four or five years trying to come back and was never fully able to reach my goal. But over the next few weeks and months it will be a nice time to reflect and spend more time with my family and appreciate the journey."