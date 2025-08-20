Ari Chambers marvels at the ability of Coco Gauff to handle a loss and rebound mentally at 21 years old. (2:11)

Why Coco Gauff is still in her 'winning era' despite loss (2:11)

Open Extended Reactions

Two-time major champion and current world No. 3 Coco Gauff has fired her coach Matthew Daly, just days before the start of the 2025 US Open.

Gauff will continue to work with longtime coach Jean-Christophe "J.C." Faurel and has also brought in Gavin MacMillan, a biomechanics specialist, a source confirmed to ESPN. She was seen alongside both during her practice session Wednesday in New York.

MacMillan previously worked with world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and she has credited him for helping her with her serve, after she famously struggled with the yips in 2022, and with improving her forehand. Gauff has had issues with her serve this summer and had 42 double faults during her three matches at the Canadian Open earlier this month.

Daly has yet to respond to ESPN's request for comment, but told tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg that his dismissal happened "recently." He deferred to Gauff to make a formal announcement.

"Only have good things to say about Coco, enjoyed working with her," Daly said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Gauff has yet to address any of the changes within her team.

Gauff hired Daly, known as a grip specialist, last year after parting ways with Brad Gilbert following a disappointing result at the US Open. Working alongside Faurel, Daly spent several weeks working with Gauff ahead of the China Open and they focused on changing her grip on serve, among other technical and tactical details.

Gauff went on to win the China Open and ended the season as the WTA Finals champion.

This season, with Daly and Faurel as her coaches, Gauff won the title at the French Open and reached the finals at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open, both 1000-level events. Due in part to her occasional serving woes, she has won just four singles matches in four events since her triumph in Paris. She was upset in the first round of Wimbledon in July.

The US Open main draw gets underway Sunday in Queens. Gauff, the 2023 champion, is expected to first play in an exhibition event Thursday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.