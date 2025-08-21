Open Extended Reactions

Jack Draper (R) and Jessica Pegula were knocked out in the semifinals. Elsa/Getty Images

Jack Draper narrowly missed out on an appearance in the new-look US Open mixed doubles final.

Draper and American Jessica Pegula went into the event -- played for the first time in the week before the main tournament -- as the top seeds and eased through to the last four on Tuesday, with a run which included beating Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz in the first round.

In front of another packed crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday, this time under the roof on a soggy New York evening, Draper and Pegula looked poised for victory when they led 8-4 in a deciding tie-break against Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud, only to lose out 3-5, 5-3 (10-8).

Draper admitted he and Pegula had barely spoken to each other prior to forming a last-minute team after his previous intended partners Zheng Qinwen and Paula Badosa both withdrew through injury.

He was also apparently unaware of the American's prowess in doubles, and she was the key player in the opening set, while Draper and Pegula seemed to have taken a stranglehold on the match when they also led by a break in the second set.

But Swiatek and Ruud came back into the contest, with Draper's lack of doubles experience evident, and the Polish-Norwegian duo finished the match by winning six points in a row.

The radical change to the event with the aim of attracting the big-name players usually missing from grand slam doubles has been successful but controversial.

Draper was playfully chided by Pegula after describing it as an "exhibition" on Tuesday, but he had a different feeling in the semifinal.

"I think yesterday there was times where it felt a little bit more that way from our opponents," Draper said.

"Whereas tonight we were in the changing rooms, you're seeing Iga and Casper, they're fully dialled in. It was intense. We both wanted to win."

- Errani, Vavassori defend US Open title in revamped mixed doubles

- Source: Coco Gauff fires coach ahead of US Open

- Nishikori to miss US Open because of back injury

Pegula added: "You can't go out there at 7 p.m on Ashe knowing you could play the final, and feel like you're just out there."

The really serious business for Draper begins on Sunday, though, when the singles tournament starts, with the 23-year-old bidding to follow up last year's achievement of reaching a more meaningful US Open semifinal.

Getting some competitive points under his belt on the big stage could yet prove important, however, given Draper has not played a singles match since Wimbledon because of an arm injury.

"I enjoyed the competition," Draper said. "I loved it, playing alongside Jessica. I wasn't expecting probably to have as good of a time as I did.

"Honestly, I thought we played great. Tonight was a tough match. They were on good form. But just overall a really positive experience. Loved playing with you. Hope to do it again."

Victory and the heavily increased prize money of $1m (£743,000) went to the only established doubles team given entry, defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori.

The Italian pair have made no secret of their desire to show that doubles prowess counts for more than star billing in this format and they claimed a 6-3, 5-7 (10-6) victory over Swiatek and Ruud in the final.