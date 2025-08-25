Open Extended Reactions

Jordan Thompson has launched a blistering attack on tennis officials after overcoming a mid-match wobble to be the only Australian winner on day one of the US Open in New York.

Not a fan of the new Sunday start, Thompson looked on track for a swift return to Manhattan before being frustratingly waylaid in a 6-2 6-4 1-6 6-3 victory over plucky Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

But after dropping the third set and turfing his racquet after falling break point down midway through the fourth, Thompson regrouped to bring up match point with a stylish, Pat Rafter-like backhand smash.

He also closed out the contest at the net to book a second-round date with another French leftie, Adrian Mannarino.

But while happy to be through to the second round at his most productive grand slam -- where the 31-year-old has twice reached the last 16 -- Thompson was livid with the dead nature of the balls being used in 2025.

Ash Barty's coach infamously claimed his superstar charge shouldn't bother trying to complete the fabled career grand slam in New York because of the balls.

Now Thompson has chimed in after USTA officials once again opted to use different Wilson balls for the women's and men's events.

"I mean, usually it's a lot hotter and it's a lot faster, but I wouldn't call these courts fast this year. You can feel the balls are really soft," he said.

"Especially when it got colder -- obviously when it gets colder -- it's going to get slower.

"But even in the day, I feel like usually the balls get lighter and balder, and now they feel really soft and heavy.

"So I just don't know how every year, every tournament, there's a different f---ing ball. It's just so frustrating.

"You're coming here expecting to be the same as every other year and it's just not -- and I don't know what they do.

"I don't know if it's for some players, if it's the material of the ball, if they're going cheap.

"I really don't know, but it's frustrating."

Hoping a change would reduce injuries, Thompson said he welcomed the ATP's proposal to bring in universal balls in 2027.

"With the tennis balls, I think there should be one ball for hard courts, one ball for clay, one ball for grass. It's very simple,'' he said.

"There'd be less injuries. You see how many guys have elbow injuries, wrist injuries because of the ball.

"Yeah, so I advocate for simplicity."

While Thompson progressed, fellow Sydneysider Rinky Hijikata made a hasty exit with a 6-2 6-1 6-2 loss to 32nd seed Luciano Darderi.

The Italian has been riding a hot streak since Wimbledon, collecting back-to-back clay-court titles in Bastad in Sweden and Umag in Croatia, while Hijikata has been recovering from a torn abdominal muscle.

The lay-off was evident as Hijikata lost his comeback match at Flushing Meadows in 85 minutes.

"Pretty horrific today," he said.

"It's tough coming straight back in first match pretty much since 'Wimby'.

"Just starting here is not easy. Obviously against a quality opponent too, it's not like you ease your way into the match against him. He's hitting the ball massive from the back and serving big."

Destanee Aiava also bowed out, but in more gallant fashion than Hijikata.

World No.8 Jasmine Paolini, a two-time grand slam finalist, was mightily relieved to have avoided a deciding set after edging out Aiava 6-2 7-6 (7-4) in the feature women's night match on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

"Was a tough match," the Italian said.

"She qualified, so she had already three matches and she's playing really well on these fast courts.

"So I was trying to play as better as possible. But was tough, you know, first round of a grand slam, but happy to be in the second round here in New York."