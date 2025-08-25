Open Extended Reactions

Cam Norrie profited from the injury-induced retirement of opponent Sebastian Korda to reach the second round of the US Open on Monday.

American Korda began to show signs of a back injury early in the contest and, after losing the second set to trail 7-5 6-4, he pulled the plug, sending Norrie through to the last 64 for the sixth time at Flushing Meadows.

The British No. 2 was forced to miss the tournament last year because of an arm problem and will hope to pick up the momentum again following his run to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon.

Cam Norrie has shown good form in the the summer's two majors. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Norrie, ranked 35, arrived in New York on a three-match losing run but began well in what was initially a close contest on a packed Court 17.

After Korda saved three break points at 4-4, Norrie took advantage of another chance two games later, letting out a huge roar towards his support camp.

He served out the set and then immediately broke serve again at the start of the second, prompting Korda to call the trainer for treatment to his back.

The 25-year-old was considered among the most promising of a large group of young American men but injuries have derailed his progress, with Korda only just back on tour following three months out with a shin injury.

It was no surprise, therefore, that he was left hanging his head at yet more physical issues and, after Norrie withstood pressure to serve out the second set, Korda opted to call it a day.

