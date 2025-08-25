Does Frances Tiafoe have momentum on his side at the US Open?

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- When Frances Tiafoe walked onto the court Monday for his first-round match at the US Open, he knew it could be the last time he played on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It wasn't Yoshihito Nishioka, his far less seasoned opponent, or the back injury that plagued him earlier this month in Cincinnati, or even a lack of confidence that made him feel that way. It is what runs through his head every time he steps onto Arthur Ashe Stadium, the largest tennis stadium in the world, named after the trailblazing Black American who paved the way for Tiafoe and countless others in the sport.

"It's just goose bumps, man," Tiafoe told ESPN earlier this month about what it's like playing on the court. "I get so much inspiration from [Ashe] and I never want to take that for granted. There are no guarantees in life. Obviously, I'm [only] 27, but I feel like this could be the last time I'm playing on this court; you just never know. And because of that, I want to enjoy it and I want to play at the highest level every time."

Tiafoe, the No. 17 seed, did that Monday. In front of a sizable afternoon crowd during a humid late summer day, Tiafoe impressed with his trademark showmanship. Thriving on the frequent roars and chants of the partisan fans, and strong serving, he earned a 6-3, 7-6 (6), 6-3 victory to advance to the second round. He sealed the win with an ace, his 19th of the day, and gave a decisive head nod to the crowd as he walked to the net.

Six matches still stand between Tiafoe and his ultimate goal -- the one he has wanted since he first picked up a racket as a young child at the Junior Tennis Champions Centre in College Park, Maryland, where his father worked in maintenance. But it seems he could be headed to another deep New York run. A semifinalist at the tournament in 2022 and 2024, Tiafoe has become the emotional leader and fan favorite among the American men, and one who looks as poised as any to snap the 22-year major drought among the group.

But he tries not to let the pressure get to him during the home Slam. He simply looks to embrace it and let it fuel him.

"There's just a different level of excitement [here]," Tiafoe told ESPN. "I just try to bring my highest level and compete. It's fun, man. I just want to have no regrets when I look back on it all. Everything I do is with a smile on my face.

"And for now, the story continues."

Tiafoe made it to the US Open semifinals in both 2022 and 2024. Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Tiafoe had his major breakthrough at the 2019 Australian Open when he reached his first quarterfinal, but it was the 2022 US Open in which he transformed from an exciting young player to an emerging superstar in the sport.

Playing on -- where else? -- Ashe, Tiafoe had the momentous task of facing Rafael Nadal in the fourth round. Nadal had won the year's first two Slams and was looking to make history as the first man to earn his 23rd major title. Tiafoe, who had never even taken a set off of Nadal before, knew it would be an uphill battle. But he expressed his confidence in himself ahead of the match.

And with 24,000 fans looking on, Tiafoe backed up his words with one of the best matches of his career. Needing three hours and 34 minutes, Tiafoe had 18 aces, 49 winners and one electrifying point (and celebration) after another for the 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory.

That match continues to hold a revered place in his heart three years later.

"Honestly there's not going to be a better moment for me than beating Rafa on Center Court other than winning the tournament," Tiafoe said. "There's not going to be another win that would make me feel that way. It's the kind of thing you dream about, what it's all about. He's one of the guys I always looked up to and it was just so special, he's a pinnacle of sport in every sport."

And his matches in New York have been can't-miss, popcorn viewing ever since. A well-known basketball fan, he's attracted the likes of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Paige Bueckers and Kevin Garnett to his matches, in addition to former First Lady Michelle Obama and rapper Pusha T (who later name-dropped him in a song). LeBron James and Joel Embiid have posted about their fandom on social media.

"I think he's the player on tour with the most clout," fellow American and two-time major champion Coco Gauff said earlier this month. "Every celebrity knows him, or he knows every celebrity, and he's mentioned in two rap songs I think. So he's pretty iconic, but I think that energy is genuine and he makes you love the sport even more, just knowing his backstory and his history."

On Monday, the crowd was sparse at the match's start -- likely needing a short break after Renata Zarazua's thrilling three-set win over Madison Keys which concluded just moments before -- but it continued to grow in size as the contest went on. And, no matter how many were physically in the stands, Tiafoe appeared energized from the moment Mustard and Migos' "Pure Water" played at the start of the warmup.

As the match became increasingly competitive in the second set, more and more fans streamed into their seats. There were "Let's go, Frances, let's go" chants and frequent "Come on, Big Foe!" cheers throughout. Many of those in the crowd were on their feet in ovation after he won a crucial point following a long rally in the sixth game of the second set. He raised an arm in celebration and the crowd roared even more.

And Tiafoe appeared to feed off the fans and their energy during the hard-fought second-set tiebreak. He was grateful for the continued fan support when speaking to ESPN ahead of the tournament -- and seemed to understand why he resonated so much with the crowd.

"I think everybody loves somebody being themselves, right?," Tiafoe said. "I think people can feel the passion I play with, and everybody wants to feel good and feel a part of something. I think when I'm on a run, I feel like it's so much more than just me, people want to be a part of that ride. Obviously I give them a ton of energy and they give that excitement right back. New Yorkers live for that, right? They live for entertainment and people playing hard and playing with passion."

Tiafoe will next play on Wednesday, facing fellow American Martin Damm Jr., who came through qualifying and defeated Darwin Blanch on Monday in straight sets.

With his humble origin story and everyman persona, and infectious energy, Tiafoe is as well-liked among his peers as he is with fans. Amanda Anisimova, who reached the final at Wimbledon in July, called him "one of my favorite people on tour" recently while recounting the frequent hilarious messages he sends her. Taylor Fritz, the top-ranked American man who defeated Tiafoe in last year's semifinal at the US Open, called him one of his best friends and praised his ability to not take himself too seriously.

"Frances is one of a kind," Fritz said on Sunday. "We've always gotten along really well. The best way to describe our relationship, [and] why we get along so well, is [that] both of us can laugh at ourselves a lot. So nonstop with him it's just us making fun of each other all the time."

Playing in last week's mixed doubles event alongside Keys, his longtime pal, Tiafoe was seen hyping up his friends, including Fritz and Jessica Pegula, ahead of their matches in the player lobby, even after his own first-round loss. While speaking to ESPN for this story in a crowded and hectic hallway at the Cincinnati Open, Tiafoe stopped to playfully tease Emma Navarro, another 2024 US Open semifinalist, who was signing posters nearby. "Emma doesn't really talk to me," he said as she walked by and jokingly rolled her eyes. "She's too big-time."

Ranked as high as No. 10 and with three tour titles, Tiafoe has become a beloved figure at tournaments around the world. Earlier this summer he reached his first quarterfinals at the French Open and didn't drop a set en route to the final eight. But despite his success and popularity elsewhere, everything leading up to the late summer North American hard-court swing is really just preparation in his mind. Nothing matters to him as much as this portion of the season, and the US Open is his Super Bowl. "Hands down, [it's] the best event in the world," he said before the match on Monday.

While it is uncertain which court Tiafoe will play against Damm later this week, he will most certainly return to Ashe during the fortnight if he continues to win.

And that, according to him, gives him an edge that few others can claim -- and will only help him get even closer to his childhood dream in front of a crowd that would want to see nothing more.

"It's the same goal as last year, and every year, I just want to win it," Tiafoe said. "I know on that court I'm dangerous. I can lose to a lot of guys week in, week out [during the season] but playing on Ashe, I can beat anybody in the world. I truly believe that."