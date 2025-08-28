        <
          Livvy Dunne, Jeff Goldblum lead 2025 US Open celeb sightings

          play
          Novak Djokovic punches ticket to 3rd round with 4-set win (1:39)

          No. 7 seed Novak Djokovic defeats Zachary Svajda in four sets to advance to the third round of the US Open. (1:39)

          • ESPN staffAug 28, 2025, 01:08 PM

          The stars are out for the US Open.

          With tennis fans around the world tuning in for the tournament, some of the biggest names in sports and pop culture made the trip to New York to take in the action.

          From Livvy Dunne to CC Sabathia, here are the most notable names at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

          Wednesday

          Livvy Dunne

          Lin-Manuel Miranda

          Christopher Meloni

          Tuesday

          John Mulaney, Olivia Munn

          Sarah Sherman

          Shonda Rimes

          Sabrina Ionescu

          Monday

          Jeff Goldblum, Uzo Aduba

          Lisa Leslie

          Michael Imperioli

          Maria Sharapova

          Sunday

          Justin Tuck, CC Sabathia

          Jimmy Rollins

          Charlie Cox

          Rory McIlroy