Alex de Minaur has surged into the US Open second week for a fifth time with a business-like win over wounded German Daniel Altmaier.

Australia's last player standing once more, de Minaur recovered from a set down to progress after Altmaier retired injured when the Demon was leading 6-7 (9-7) 6-3 6-4 2-0 on Saturday (Sunday AEST).

Alex de Minaur is catching fire at the US Open. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Altmaier had battled for more than four hours and saved a match point in an epic third-round triumph over Stefanos Tsitsipas and fought valiantly to back up.

But energetic speed demon de Minaur was a man on a mission and pounced after his sapped opponent required two medical time-outs to treat a thigh strain.

Once down two sets to one, Altmaier looked a man resigned to defeat and Australia's eighth seed moved in for the kill.

A model of consistency, de Minaur has now made the last 16 at eight of the past nine grand slams.

The 26-year-old has a huge opportunity to make the Open quarter-finals for a third time when he faces Swiss qualifer Leandro Riedi, the world No.435, in the fourth round.

De Minaur is the lone Australian left in the singles after women's 15th seed Daria Kasatkina lost her third-round clash with two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka 6-0 4-6 6-3.