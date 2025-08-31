Open Extended Reactions

No. 4 seed Jessica Pegula, the 2024 US Open runner-up, advanced to the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows for a second straight year with a 6-1, 6-2 win over fellow American Ann Li on Sunday.

Pegula, who opened the day session at Arthur Ashe Stadium, has yet to drop a set at this year's tournament. The three games she dropped against Li were her fewest in a US Open match for her career.

Through four rounds, Pegula has dropped just 17 games, her fewest en route to any of her eight major quarterfinal appearances.

Li, a 25-year-old who was among the five American women to reach the round of 16, was making her first appearance in the second week of a Slam. She faced a tough test against Pegula, winning only 20% of her second serve points and was broken in six of eight service games.

Pegula has excelled at tournaments in her home country, with her 85 WTA match wins on U.S. soil since the start of 2020 the most by any player on the women's tour.

In the quarterfinals she'll face either two-time major champion Barbora Krejcikova or American Taylor Townsend, who upset No. 5 seed Mirra Andreeva in the previous round.

