Jannik Sinner drops just three games in his US Open victory over Alexander Bublik in the round of 16. (0:25)

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Drake is betting big on Jannik Sinner, wagering $300,000 on the top-ranked men's tennis player in the world to win the 2025 US Open.

The rapper known for placing big bets on sporting events -- and often losing them -- posted on social media the screenshot of a betting slip from Tuesday afternoon. The six-figure gamble pays $507,000 if Sinner captures his fifth major championship and second at the US Open.

The so-called "Drake Curse" has been blamed for several losses over the past few years, including $210,000 on American Taylor Fritz to beat Sinner in the 2024 US Open final. According to a website tracking Drake's announced bets and the curse, he is down $115,000 on tennis after cutting his losses by successfully picking Sinner to win the Australian Open final in January.

Sinner is in the quarterfinals after routing Alexander Bublik in their fourth-round match. The 24-year-old next faces fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti and is a -2000 favorite at ESPN BET.

Sinner is -130 to defend his title at Flushing Meadows, according to ESPN BET, with second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz +145. The two have combined to win the past seven men's major championships.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.