NEW YORK -- Carlos Alcaraz finger-wagged the crowd, beat Jiri Lehecka to the net and cruised into the semifinals at the US Open.

The second-seeded Spaniard beat Lehecka 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, making some highlight-reel shots and putting his hand to his ear afterward to encourage more cheers from fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium. It's his first hard-court semifinal appearance at a major since winning his first Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2023.

Alcaraz is just 22 years old and is in the semifinals at a major for the ninth time. In the Open era, only Rafael Nadal and Boris Becker with 10 have more before turning 23.

Alcaraz is also the only player on the men's side that has not yet dropped a set. He's the youngest man to reach the final four at the US Open without surrendering a set since 21-year-old Jim Courier in 1991.

Next up for Alcaraz is either Taylor Fritz or Novak Djokovic, who knocked him out of the Australian Open in the quarterfinals. Alcaraz would supplant Jannik Sinner -- whom he lost to in the Wimbledon final and beat in the French Open final -- atop the rankings if he wins the US Open for a second time.

"It's really difficult not to think about it," Alcaraz said. "Every time that I step on the court, I am trying not to think about it. If I think about the No. 1 spot too much, I think I'm going to put pressure on myself and I just don't want to do that. I just want to step on the court, try to do my things, try to follow my goals in the match and try to enjoy as much as I can. The No. 1 is there, but I'm trying not to think so much about it."

Before facing Fritz or Djokovic on Friday night, Alcaraz plans to play golf Wednesday with 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia. He thinks his countryman owes him more than a few strokes.

"He has to give me at least between 10 and 15 shots," Alcaraz said. "It's going to be great. I'm not that good, Sergio, come on."

Carlos Alcaraz is the only player on the men's side yet to drop serve at this year's tournament. Al Bello/Getty Images

His serve, on the other hand, has been almost untouchable. Alcaraz has held serve in 68 of his 69 service games for the tournament, with 34 consecutive holds. His one dropped service game is the fewest by any male US Open semifinalist since Nadal, who didn't drop serve once en route to the 2013 semis.

Alcaraz has been on a relentless run since the start of the Rome Masters tournament in May, winning 35 of his last 36 matches on tour.

Lehecka was bidding to become the first Czech man to make a major semifinal since Tomas Berdych in 2017. He is guaranteed to make his debut in the ATP's Top 20 when the new rankings release Monday.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.