Naomi Osaka kept up her resurgent run at the US Open, eliminating No. 11 Karolina Muchova 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Wednesday night to return to the semifinals at Flushing Meadows for the first time since winning the title five years ago.

The 23rd-seeded Osaka improved to 5-0 in major quarterfinals -- all on hard court -- keeping alive a trend that has seen her win the title every time she has reached the last eight at a Slam.

"It means so much. I'm actually surprised I'm not crying," Osaka said in her on-court interview. "It's been so much hard work that you guys haven't seen, I'm just grateful to my team and happy to be healthy."

Those titles came at the US Open in 2018 and 2020, and at the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021. That most recent trophy at Melbourne Park was the last time Osaka had even made it as far as the fourth round at any Slam event -- before this year's US Open.

Osaka, seeded at a major for the first time since giving birth to daughter Shai in July 2023, has been playing her best tennis since she rejoined the tour following a 17-month maternity leave. She cruised past No. 3 seed Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-2 in the round of 16 and has dropped just one set for the tournament.

Osaka's victory against Muchova was her sixth straight tour-level win against a WTA Top-20 opponent, tying the longest streak of her career, from 2019-20.

Osaka Major Career By Surface Hard Court All Others Win pct .806 (54-13) .556 (15-12) Semifinals 5 0 vs. Top 20 16-7 0-7 -- ESPN Research

Muchova, the 2023 French Open runner-up and a semifinalist in New York the past two years, played 145 games in this tournament, the most by a woman in the first five matches of a single US Open in the Open era. She had gone to three sets in each of the first four rounds.

Osaka, 27, next faces No. 8 American Amanda Anisimova, who upset No. 2 Iga Swiatek earlier Wednesday less than two months after losing to the six-time Grand Slam champion in the Wimbledon final by a 6-0, 6-0 score.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.