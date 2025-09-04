US Open 2025: Semi-finals schedule, how to watch on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The US Open is the final component of the annual Grand Slam tennis circuit, following the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon.

The 2025 US Open tennis tournament runs from August 24 through September 7 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. The women's semi-finals will feature Naomi Osaka vs. Amanda Anisimova and Aryna Sabalenka vs. Jessica Pegula. The men's semi-finals will feature Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime.

What is the semi-finals and finals schedule? Where can fans watch the matches?

* All times are Eastern

** All streams are available in the ESPN App

Thursday, Sept. 4: Traditional broadcast coverage of the women's semifinals begins at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Individual court streams begin at 12 p.m..

Sabalenka vs. Pegula - 7 p.m.

Osaka vs. Anisimova - 8:10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 5: Traditional broadcast coverage of the women's doubles championship begins at 12 p.m. on ESPN2. The men's semifinals begins at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on ESPN. Individual court streams begin at 12 p.m..

Djokovic vs. Alcaraz - 3 p.m.

Sinner vs. Auger-Aliassime - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6: Traditional broadcast coverage of the women's championship begins at 4 p.m. on ESPN. Individual court streams begin at 12 p.m..

Sunday, Sept. 7: Traditional broadcast coverage of the men's championship begins at 2 p.m. on ABC. Individual court streams begin at 12 p.m..

