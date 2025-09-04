Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul have withdrawn from the U.S. Davis Cup team's matches next weekend with injuries, and the Americans named three replacements for the squad Thursday.

Reilly Opelka, Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek were added for the Sept. 12-13 second-round matches against the Czech Republic that will be played in Delray Beach, Florida. They join Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe on the team.

The sixth-ranked Shelton had to stop playing during his third-round match at the U.S. Open because of left shoulder pain. Paul, who is ranked 14th, was eliminated in the same round in five sets by Alexander Bublik and appeared to be struggling with an abdominal injury.

Opelka lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the first round. Ram and Krajicek have both been ranked No. 1 in doubles.

The best-of-five match features two singles on the first day, followed by a doubles and potentially two singles on the second day. The first team to three wins advances to the Davis Cup Final 8 on Nov. 18-23 in Bologna, Italy.