Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Before Aryna Sabalenka reached the US Open semifinals for the fifth straight year, she was just a relatable 20-something-year-old who fell in love with a rescue dog.

During Fan Week, held during qualifying on the grounds at the tournament, Muddy Paws Rescue brought some of their New York-based dogs to the player garden. Sabalenka, the world No. 1 and defending champion, met one very good boy appropriately named Wilson -- and she was immediately smitten.

She quickly took to her Instagram story to share a picture of herself with Wilson outside of Arthur Ashe Stadium and asked her fans and followers for some help.

"Guys please help me to convince my team to adopt this sweetheart," she wrote alongside the photo.

Fast-forward two weeks and the story has a happy ending. Although Sabalenka didn't get the puppy, he is going home with another tennis champion.

On Thursday, Asia Muhammad, currently ranked No. 17 in doubles and the winner of 13 doubles titles on the WTA Tour, announced she had adopted Wilson. Posting a series of pictures of them together -- including one in which Wilson is wearing his official US Open credential -- Muhammad wrote, "New pup, who dis? Welcome home, Wilson."

Several of Muhammad's friends and peers were quick to congratulate her for the new addition.

Shelby Rogers, who retired after the US Open last season, said, "Love this story! We love Wilson!!!" and Jessica Pegula, who was slated to play Sabalenka in the semifinals just hours later, wrote, "The most perfect boy!"

Muhammad first became aware of Wilson and the other rescue dogs who were on-site after fellow American doubles player Desirae Krawczyk posted a series of pictures and videos of them on Instagram.

Krawczyk commented, "We love Wilson" on Muhammad's post on Thursday, and Muhammad responded by crediting Krawczyk for making it happen. "All started from your post," she wrote.

Muhammad reached the quarterfinals in doubles at the US Open with partner Demi Schuurs. The two lost Tuesday, giving Muhammad the chance to go home with her new best friend.