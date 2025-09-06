Who has won back-to-back US Open tennis titles?

Open Extended Reactions

Since the Open era started in 1968, 16 professional tennis players have won back-to-back US Open singles titles. Roger Federer leads the men's field with five consecutive victories, taking home top honors from 2004 to 2008. Chris Evert tops the women's list, with four consecutive victories from 1975 to 1978.

At the 2025 US Open, Aryna Sabalenka joined the elite group after defeating Amanda Anisimova, notching her second consecutive singles title. Sabalenka beat Jessica Pegula in the 2024 women's final. Jannik Sinner will strive to be a repeat winner when he faces Carlos Alcaraz in the men's final Sunday, after defeating Taylor Fritz in the 2024 final.

Per the US Open website, check out the men's and women's players with consecutive singles titles below:

Men

Roger Federer, 2004-08

Patrick Rafter, 1997-98

Pete Sampras, 1995-96

Stefan Edberg, 1991-92

Ivan Lendl, 1985-87

Jimmy Connors, 1982-83

John McEnroe, 1979-81

Women

Aryna Sabalenka, 2024-25

Serena Williams, 2012-14

Kim Clijsters, 2009-10

Venus Williams, 2000-01

Monica Seles, 1991-92

Steffi Graf, 1988-89, 1995-96

Martina Navratilova, 1983-84, 1986-87

Chris Evert, 1975-78

Billie Jean King, 1971-72

Margaret Court, 1969-70

