Former tennis world No. 1 Andy Murray has revealed he plans to enter regional qualifying for The Open Championship.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner who retired after last year's Paris Olympics, has been regularly playing golf since ending his tennis career and eagled the 18th hole of the Wentworth pro-am prior to the BMW PGA Championship on Wednesday.

The Briton, 38, plays off a two handicap and, as well as aiming to bring that down to scratch, wants a crack at qualifying for golf's oldest major.

"I don't have ambitions of playing in The Open, but I want to try and play in like the regional qualifying at some stage," Murray said.

Andy Murray has been playing in the Wentworth pro-am this week ahead of the BMW PGA Championship. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

"A couple of my friends have done it and it would just be a fun thing to do if you got to the level where you're able to do that. I would do it, but I certainly don't think I would have any chance of qualifying for The Open.

"I'm fully aware of how good the players that play in those events are and how good the pros are in comparison to amateurs. Even guys that play off +2, 3 are miles off what these guys are."

All amateur and professional players with a scratch handicap are eligible to enter regional qualifying for The Open, which takes places across 15 locations in Britain and Ireland. The leading finishers from each event progress to final qualifying, where a spot at The Open can be earned.

Asked if he planned to take part next summer, Murray added: "No, not next year, the following year.

"In a couple of years' time, I think, well, I'm hoping I'll be at a level where I won't totally disgrace myself, but you never know."