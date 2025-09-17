Carlos Alcaraz outshines Jannik Sinner on Arthur Ashe in four sets to win the 2025 US Open. (0:35)

BOLOGNA, Italy -- US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain could face Italy's Jannik Sinner in another title decider after their countries were placed in opposite halves of the draw for the Davis Cup Final 8.

Spain will play Czechia in the quarterfinals before potentially facing Germany or Argentina, while defending champion Italy was drawn Wednesday against Austria. France plays Belgium for the other semifinal spot.

Alcaraz beat Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 earlier this month for a second US Open championship, sixth major trophy overall and a return to No. 1 in the rankings.

The Davis Cup Final 8 takes place in Bologna, Italy, from Nov. 18 to Nov. 23.