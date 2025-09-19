Open Extended Reactions

SHENZHEN, China -- Defending champion Italy reached the Billie Jean King Cup final for a third straight year after coming from behind to beat Ukraine 2-1 in the semifinals on Friday.

French Open champions Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini won the deciding doubles against Marta Kostyuk and Lyudmyla Kichenok 6-2, 6-3. In the second set, Kostyuk and Kichenok led 3-1 and had a point for 4-2 but double-faulted.

It was the second point earned by Paolini, who was a set and 4-2 down to Elina Svitolina but recovered to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the second singles.

Kostyuk gave Ukraine a strong start by beating Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-2, 6-3.

Inspired by Paolini, the Italians defeated Slovakia in the 2024 final for a fifth title, having lost to Canada in the final in 2023.

Ukraine was playing in the semifinals for the first time.

The United States will play Britain in the second semifinal on Saturday. The U.S. beat Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals, while Britain dispatched Japan.

The BJK Cup was formerly known as the Fed Cup, and the United States is the most successful team as an 18-time winner -- but not since 2017.