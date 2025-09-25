Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- Top-ranked tennis player Carlos Alcaraz will headline the Miami Invitational later this year -- a one-day exhibition that marks the first tennis event ever held at the Marlins' home ballpark.

Scheduled for Dec. 8 at loanDepot Park, the one-time event will also feature No. 42 Joao Fonseca, No. 4 Amanda Anisimova and No. 33 Emma Raducanu.

The invitational will feature two singles matches, each best-of-three sets with a 10-point tiebreaker to decide the third set.

Anisimova, a US Open and Wimbledon finalist this year, will face 2021 US Open champion Raducanu. After that, six-time major champion Alcaraz will take on the 19-year-old Fonseca, Brazil's top-ranked singles player, in the first meeting between the two.

Molly Pendleton, a senior vice president at Unified Events, which is partnering with loanDepot Park for the event, said the goal is in part to grow the game of tennis.

"To feature two of the brightest women's stars in Anisimova and Raducanu alongside the first ever meeting between Alcaraz and Fonseca should prove to be an electric night for tennis fans," Pendleton said in a statement.