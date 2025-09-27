Open Extended Reactions

Carlos Alcaraz paid tribute to his medical team after shrugging off concerns about an ankle injury to reach the quarterfinals of the Japan Open.

The world No. 1 looked to be in real trouble after landing awkwardly on his left ankle during his opening match Thursday. But there were no real alarms for Alcaraz in a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Zizou Bergs, setting up a quarterfinal against American Brandon Nakashima.

"I said before and I'm going to say it again, I have the best physio in the world who I trust 100%, and the work he has done for the ankle, I think, has been great," Alcaraz said. "I could play, I would say, normally. I was worried about some movements on the court where I could feel the ankle, but in general I think I played a great match."

Alcaraz has won seven titles this season, including the French and US Opens.

PA contributed to this report.