Carlos Alcaraz eased into the semifinals of the Japan Open on Sunday with a comfortable win over Brandon Nakashima.

Having brushed off concerns over an ankle injury suffered Thursday, Alcaraz looked in complete control in a 6-2, 6-4 win that put him into the semifinals of a ninth consecutive tour-level event.

Nakashima could not handle Alcaraz's serve as he hit 25 winners past the American. Alcaraz might have wrapped up the win earlier but failed to capitalize on three match points.

"I always say that closing a match is difficult," Alcaraz said. "Even tougher when you had match points, like I did when I was returning. Losing that game, I thought it was going to be really difficult, but I just tried to maintain my focus and play some great points in the last game. I don't think I've played a last game like this, so I'm really happy about it."

Alcaraz will next take on Casper Ruud, who needed less than an hour to beat Aleksandar Vukic 6-3, 6-2.

Second seed Taylor Fritz battled his way past Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3 to set up a semifinal against fellow American Jenson Brooksby, who saw off third seed Holger Rune 6-3, 6-3.