BEIJING -- Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek, on Monday, defeated Camila Osorio for her 400th career win and advanced to the fourth round at the China Open.

Swiatek, who became the first player to register 25 or more wins at WTA-1000 events for three consecutive seasons with her straight sets victory of Yuan Yue in the third round, showed no signs of slowing down as she dismantled her Colombian opponent 6-0 in the first set, before Osorio retired from the match in the opening game of the second set.

Osorio took a medical time-out. Then, after serving a double fault to fall behind 0-40 in the opening game of the second set, she was forced to withdraw.

"For sure, I'm sorry for Camila, because she's always giving her 100%," Swiatek said. "She told me she got injured at the beginning of the match. It's always pretty sad to see that because we want to just compete. She wasn't able to. But overall, like besides that, I feel like I played good in the first set and really used my game to push Camila."

Top-seeded Swiatek, who won last week's Korea Open in Seoul, has also won the French Open four times and the U.S. Open once among her six Grand Slam singles titles, next plays American Emma Navarro.

In earlier third-round matches Monday, fourth-seeded Mirra Andreeva beat Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-1 and Marta Kostyuk beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 6-2. Navarro was leading Lois Boisson 6-2, 1-0 when the French player retired from the match.

