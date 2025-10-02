Open Extended Reactions

SHANGHAI -- Jenson Brooksby followed up his semifinal run at the Japan Open earlier this week with a dominating 7-6 (2), 6-1 win Thursday over James Trotter in the first round of the Shanghai Masters.

Brooksby returned to play this year at the Australian Open after two years away from the game due to injuries and a suspension because of missed drug tests. His loss at the Japan Open in Tokyo was to fellow American and second-seeded Taylor Fritz.

The top-seeded players in Shanghai all received first-round byes, and players such as Jannik Sinner, who won the China Open final in Beijing on Wednesday, and Novak Djokovic will not play their opening matches in the second round until at least Friday.

Carlos Alcaraz, who beat Fritz in the Japan Open final, announced after his win in Tokyo that he won't play at Shanghai.