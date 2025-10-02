Open Extended Reactions

BEIJING -- Defending champion Coco Gauff reached the semifinals of the China Open for the third straight year after beating hard-hitting Eva Lys 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday.

The second-seeded American was troubled on her serve and conceded seven break-point chances, But Lys, a German player seeking her first career WTA title, could convert only three of them and dropped her own serve five times against the French Open champion.

"She's a tough opponent. She hit some incredible shots on the run," said Gauff, who is seeking her 11th career title. "I was trying my best to stay aggressive. Just staying confident in my game and not being too passive."

Gauff's semifinal opponent will either be third-seeded Amanda Anisimova -- the Wimbledon and US Open runner-up -- or No. 6 Jasmine Paolini, who recently helped Italy successfully defend the Billie Jean King Cup.