Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from her first-round match at the Wuhan Open after a medical timeout in the second set.

The world No.30 was trailing 6-4, 6-1 to Ann Li of the U.S. when she made the decision to retire.

She needed to have her blood pressure, temperature and other checks taken after appearing dizzy throughout the second set, with a double fault putting Li into a commanding lead.

Raducanu's recent upturn in form saw her reach the third round at Wimbledon and the US Open but since then she was exited the Korea Open and China Open at the last 16 and last 32 stages.