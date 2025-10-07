Open Extended Reactions

Carlos Alcaraz and 21 other pros will enter the tournament alongside 10 amateurs. PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz will headline a new "One Point Slam" at this year's Australian Open, organisers announced on Tuesday, which will see 10 amateurs go head-to-head with 22 professionals.

A total of AUS$1 million ($700k) will be up for grabs for the overall winner -- slightly less than semifinalists in the men's and women's main draw will receive.

The event, which will take place on the opening weekend of the season-opening slam, follows the U.S. Open's attempt to bring new eyeballs to tennis by expanding its mixed doubles competition.

The "One Point Slam" will do exactly as it says: Each match will consist of a single point. A pre-match game of 'rock, paper, scissors' will decide who serves.

"I can reveal today that World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz will headline the pro player line-up in the Million Dollar 1 Point Slam -- a thrilling new initiative where one point could win you $1 million," Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said.

"Whether you're an amateur or a pro, the ultimate winner will walk away with the prize. Entries will open soon at clubs across the country, and during Opening Week, finalists will compete for a chance to face the pros on Rod Laver Arena.

"With more big names to be announced soon, you now have a million reasons to pick up a racquet and get ready for January."