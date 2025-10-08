Open Extended Reactions

SHANGHAI -- Seventh-seeded Alex De Minaur became the third player this season to win 50 tour-level games by defeating Nuno Borges 7-5, 6-2 at the Shanghai Masters on Wednesday.

De Minaur hit 19 winners on the way to reach his seventh Masters 1000 quarterfinal in one hour and 47 minutes.

Only top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz with 67 wins and Taylor Fritz with 50 have already reached the 50-win mark in 2025.

In his previous best season, De Minaur had 47 wins in 2024, and two titles.

He will be facing next 16th-seeded Daniil Medvedev who defeated Learner Tien 7-6 (6), 6-7 (1), 6-4.

Also, the 12th-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime knocked out eighth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-2 to set up up a quarterfinal against Arthur Rinderknech who upset another seeded player, No. 15 Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 7-6 (5).

The 54th-ranked Rinderknech who eliminated third-seeded Alexander Zverev, has joined his cousin Valentin Vacherot in the quarters.