LONDON -- The International Tennis Federation will change its name to "World Tennis" as of 2026.

The switch was ratified Thursday by member national tennis associations voting at the governing body's annual general meeting.

"The change will provide a clearer identity that is more relevant to players, fans, partners and tennis stakeholders around the world, and brings the brand in line with a majority of sport's most prominent global governing bodies," the ITF said in a statement.

ITF president David Haggerty added: "World Tennis better reflects who we are today; the global governing body and guardian of tennis, working hard with our members to deliver tennis for life."

Founded as the International Lawn Tennis Federation in Paris in 1913, the organization became the International Tennis Federation in 1977.