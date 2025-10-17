Open Extended Reactions

OSAKA, Japan -- Naomi Osaka pulled out of her quarterfinal match at the Japan Open on Friday because of a left leg injury.

Her withdrawal ahead of the match resulted in Jaqueline Cristian advancing to the semifinals on a walkover, the WTA Tour said.

Tournament organizers said top-seeded Osaka hadn't recovered from the injury suffered late in her second-round match. It will be Cristian's third semifinal appearance of the year and her first on a surface other than clay.