ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Valerie Camillo will be the new chair of the WTA Tour and WTA Ventures as of next month, taking over leadership of women's professional tennis.

The WTA announced Camillo's hiring Tuesday. She will start on Nov. 17, replacing retiring tour chair Steve Simon.

"I'm honored to lead the world's No. 1 women's sport at such a pivotal time. The WTA has long been a force for progress, pushing boundaries for athletes and fans alike," Camillo said.

"This is a critical moment for women's tennis, with important decisions ahead that will shape the future for our players, tournaments, fans and partners," she said.

Camillo serves as a board director for Herschend Family Entertainment and the University of Virginia Athletics Foundation. She previously oversaw business operations for the Philadelphia Flyers and Wells Fargo Center as the president and CEO of the sports and entertainment division of Comcast Spectacor, and has held senior roles with the Washington Nationals and the NBA.