Cam Norrie stuns Carlos Alcaraz in Paris Masters second round

Open Extended Reactions

Cam Norrie delivered one of the best wins of his career at the Paris Masters. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

Britain's Cam Norrie upset Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday night in the second round of the Paris Masters.

Norrie came from a set behind to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 -- his first career victory against a reigning world No. 1. In doing so, he booked his place in the round of 16.

Alcaraz was guilty of 54 unforced errors and spent much of the second set arguing with his coach as Norrie unsettled the Spaniard.

After clinching the second set with an ace, Norrie looked much the better player in the decider, and Alcaraz had already saved three break points in the set before falling 4-3 behind after a superb backhand from the British No. 2.

Norrie then saved a couple of break points in the next set to hang on to his advantage before finishing the job for his third career win over Alcaraz, who had won his last 17 matches at Masters events and beat Norrie in straight sets in this year's Wimbledon quarterfinals.

"It's massive, so big for me," Norrie said in his on-court interview. "I've been coming back with my injury, last year I lost in the first-round qualifiers here.

"I'm just trying to enjoy my tennis and in the second half of the year I was able to do that and to get a win, the biggest of my career, my first win over a world number one and the most confident player in the world right now, him and (Jannik) Sinner combined, I'm so pleased with the way I did it.

"Having a lot of chances, having to keep pushing and keep going for more, I was able to stay tough and get the win so I'm really pleased."

Information from PA contributed to this report.