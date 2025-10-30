Jack Draper, Emma Raducanu to team up for 1st time at United Cup

Cameron Norrie speaks after his third round win over Carlos Alcaraz at the Paris Masters. (0:38)

Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu will team up for Great Britain for the first time at the United Cup in January.

The country's leading names have committed to the mixed team event held in Perth and Sydney from Jan. 2-11.

Both players finished their seasons prematurely under fitness clouds, with Draper only playing one match since Wimbledon because of bone bruising in his left arm, while Raducanu struggled with illness in China.

Raducanu, who was a late withdrawal from Britain's team for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals last month, said: "I'm honoured to be able to make my United Cup debut in January.

"Being able to play for Team GB with my teammates is a unique opportunity and week to enjoy."

Countries are placed in groups of three, with players competing in singles and mixed doubles matches.