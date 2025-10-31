Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Jannik Sinner dismissed Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-3 to reach the Paris Masters semifinals for the first time on Friday and move closer to regaining the world No. 1 ranking.

Sinner's seventh straight win over the American also extended his indoor winning streak to 24 dating to November 2023.

If Sinner takes the Paris title, his first Masters trophy of the year, he will return to No. 1 on Monday.

He next faces defending champion Alexander Zverev or 2020 champion Daniil Medvedev, who met late Friday.

Felix Auger-Aliassime ended wild card Valentin Vacherot's impressive run in Paris by 6-2, 6-2 in their quarterfinal.

Vacherot had won his previous 10 Masters matches -- including his first title in Shanghai this month -- but Auger-Aliassime proved too strong for the Monegasque player as he advanced to his fourth Masters semifinal.

Auger-Aliassime has reached 10 tour-level semifinals this season, going on to win titles in Adelaide, Montpellier and Brussels.

The Canadian will next meet Alexander Bublik after the Kazakh ousted sixth-seeded Alex de Minaur 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-5 without dropping serve.

Bublik has won 30 of 37 matches since the French Open and four titles, and he's the first Kazakh to reach a Masters semifinal.