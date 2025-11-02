Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Alizé Cornet has been named the French captain of the Billie Jean King Cup team a few months after retiring as a player.

The French tennis federation announced the nomination Sunday, saying Cornet stood out from other candidates because of her "investment in French tennis, her profile, her motivation and her availability."

She replaces Julien Benneteau, who held the role since 2019.

The 35-year-old Cornet's roles also include preparing the French Olympic team leading up to the Los Angeles Games in 2028, the monitoring of national team players during competitions and overseeing the youth teams.

"I appreciate the trust the federation has placed in me, and I am determined to do everything I can to help our players reach their full potential," Cornet said in a statement. "My goal is to build a strong team spirit, based on high standards, solidarity, and a passion for the French jersey."

Cornet retired from playing after losing in the first round at the French Open in May.

During a 20-year career that saw her touted as a young prodigy, Cornet reached a career-high ranking of No. 11 in 2009 and won six titles as a solid baseline player with a strong backhand.

She held the women's record for most consecutive Grand Slam tournaments played at 69, a streak that ran from the 2007 Australian Open to this year's French Open.

A keen writer, Cornet had her first novel, "La Valse des Jours" (Waltz of Days), published in 2022.